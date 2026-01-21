Authorities say they arrested and charged a 46-year-old man from Massena, New York after a domestic dispute which resulted in cops tasing a suspect. The suspect reportedly disobeyed.police to stop resisting on multiple occasions during the incident.

New York State Police said in a press release that at approximately 4:33 PM., troopers responded to a residence in the town of Brasher, in St. Lawrence County, for a reported domestic dispute.

An investigation determined that the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument, which resulted in the suspect leaving the residence prior to cops arriving.

New York State Man Tased After Fleeing Police During Domestic Dispute

Before troopers were aware of the domestic incident, a trooper said they observed a red 2014 Chevrolet being operated by the suspect. Once notified of the incident, troopers said they began patrolling the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

The vehicle was later found parked along the side of the road on County Route 53 in the town of Brasher.

A trooper said they made contact with the driver, who was identified as the suspect. During the interview, police say the man exhibited signs of impairment and acted suspiciously, repeatedly placing his hands in his pockets.

A weapons frisk was conducted for officer safety, but while the trooper attempted to detain him, the suspect fled on foot and failed to comply with multiple verbal commands to stop.

The trooper displayed a taser and again ordered the fleeing man to stop, but he continued to disobey commands. The suspect was subsequently tased and taken into custody without further incident, says police.

An inventory of the suspect's vehicle revealed he was in possession of stolen property connected to a previous incident at Tri-Town Packing, says the report.

The suspect was charged with 5th degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, among other charges.