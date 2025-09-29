New Restaurant Moves Forward in Wappingers; Fate of Flag Landmark Revealed

A new restaurant is currently under construction in Wappingers Falls, but what does that mean for the Village's famous American flag landmark?

For years, a storefront on the corner of East Main Street and Market Street has sat vacant. Despite its vacancy, the building has become a famous Village of Wappingers landmark thanks to a huge mural of the American Flag painted on its side.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Created soon after the events of September 11, the flag became a point of pride for the village. After being vandalized by protesters last year, local business owners quickly assembled to clean and repaint it, showing just how much this symbol means to the community.

New Restaurant Being Constructed in the Village of Wappingers Falls

Since its previous tenant moved out over a decade ago, there have been several plans for new stores or restaurants to occupy the East Main Street building, but none of them have ever been realized. Three years ago, we reported that Kennedy Fried Chicken had submitted paperwork for review, but that plan never took off -- until now.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

The building's owner, Michael Treybich, confirmed that the construction work that began last week is to ready the space for a brand new chicken restaurant.

After a prior hiccup with its permit and planning approval, Kennedy Fried Chicken is on track to finish construction and they are hoping for a mid-October opening.

It's unclear if Kennedy Fried Chicken will continue to operate out of its current location on Route 9 across from Starbucks once the new restaurant opens in October. The fast food chain, known for its famous fried chicken, as well as hot wings, short ribs, fried fish, burgers and ice cream, has locations in Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Newburgh, Kingston, Middletown, Monticello and New Windsor.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Fate of Wappingers' Falls Famous Flag Mural Revealed

Some who've seen the construction being done have wondered what will become of its famous flag mural. With fences wrapped around the front of the building and its facade covered with construction materials, it appears that the building is getting a significant facelift.

Well, we're happy to report that the flag isn't going anywhere. Treybich assured us that the village landmark "won't be touched", despite the touch-up work that's being done.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone