Long-Time Hudson Valley Pizzeria Suddenly Closes After 30 Years

The Hudson Valley has seen its share of restaurant closures over the past few years, but this one especially hurts.

A pizzeria that's been serving customers since 1995 has quietly shut its doors with no warning. Social media has been buzzing with local residents wondering if the closure is temporary or permanent.

Unfortunately, we've learned that the location has completely shut down, forcing customers to find another spot for their Friday night pizza.

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Wappingers Falls Pizzeria Closes After Three Decades

Antonella's Pizza in the Kohl's Plaza on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls has quietly shut down after 30 years in business. The restaurant's website now lists only its Fishkill location, with no mention of the Wappingers restaurant.

The closure appears to have happened without a public announcement, leaving many longtime customers surprised to find the doors closed at a place that had become a regular stop for pizza, pasta and takeout dinners.

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A Hudson Valley Success Story Since 1995

Antonella's traces its Hudson Valley roots back to 1995 when three brothers moved from the Bronx to Dutchess County. After decades in the restaurant business, the family brought the recipes and traditions they learned in New York City's Little Italy to the Hudson Valley.

Over the years, the business expanded to several locations throughout the region and built a loyal following. The Wappingers Falls restaurant became particularly popular as a neighborhood takeout spot, serving generations of local families.

Customers frequently praised Antonella's for its homemade Italian dishes, generous portions and friendly service. One recent reviewer described the food as "phenomenal" and called the pizza "fantastic."

Customers regularly described the restaurant as a dependable local spot where staff treated guests like family and remembered regulars by name.

One reviewer summed up the appeal by saying Antonella's offered "great food and service" with "terrific homemade food," while another praised the restaurant's commitment to authentic Italian cooking and hands-on ownership.

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Fishkill and Hyde Park Locations Remain Open

While the Wappingers Falls location has closed, Antonella's is not gone entirely.

According to the restaurant's website, the Fishkill location remains open and continues to serve customers. Recent reviews from that restaurant continue to praise its Italian specialties, homemade sauces, garlic knots and family-style atmosphere.

There is also an Antonella's in Hyde Park, which has recently changed its logo and branding to a more upscale look. That location also maintains a separate website and social media account.