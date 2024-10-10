Wappingers American Flag Landmark Destroyed By Vandalism

The iconic American flag mural that greets visitors to the Village of Wappingers Falls has been vandalized with a political message.

For decades, a building on the corner of East Main Street and Market Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls has been adorned with an enormous American flag. Painted accross the entire length of the building's west-facing side, the mural has become a local landmark.

Visitors can often be seen posing for selfies in front of the patriotic painting. The flag has been a source of inspiration and pride for the village, standing tall during some of its darkest times, such as building collapses, fires and the devastating explosion on Market Street that occurred a year ago.

Early Wednesday, Wappingers Falls residents awoke to find that the landmark had been vandalized with a spray-painted political message and blotches of red paint that appeared to have been hurled at the mural.

The message said "Free Palestine" in large, black letters surrounded by blotches of red paint that were most likely supposed to represent blood.

Within hours, the message had been painted over and restoration of the flag had already begun.

Wappingers Town Supervisor Joseph Cavaccini criticized the act, saying "Disrespecting the American Flag and acts of vandalism have no place in our community." The Wappingers Department of Public Works and local businessman, Anthony Hardisty, sprung into action and quickly began repainting the flag. By 10am the graffiti had already been painted over with primer. Cavaccini posted a photo showing that all evidence of the vandalism had been cleaned up before noon.

This isn't an isolated incident. Almost one year ago to the date, an American Flag sculpture at the Water Street Market in New Paltz was vandalized with the same political message.

