New Restaurant Opens at Former Montego Bay Spot in Poughkeepsie

A similar-style restaurant has taken over what used to be the popular Montego Bay.

I was surprised to see that a popular Jamaican restaurant in Poughkeepsie is no more. I was driving down Raymond Ave in Poughkeepsie recently and saw new signage going up at the former Montego Bay Restaurant. I had visited the place for lunch in the past with a co-worker who had introduced me to the place and the food was delicious.

Montego Bay Restaurant offered Jamaican and American Cuisine since 2017 at 6 Raymond Ave and they had garnered nearly 200 Google reviews (mostly 4 and 5 stars) with comments like, "Delicious food and warm and excellent service" to "Best oxtail and jerk chicken I've ever had".

No announcement or info was given about the closing of Montego Bay on social media, it just quietly closed recently and now a new restaurant is up and running.

As I drove by the old Montego Bay Restaurant spot on Raymond Ave recently and saw a coup;le of ment putting up the new signage, I said, 'No more Montego Bay?", one man replied, "same kind of food, but even better!"

YAHWEH Cafe & Grill serves authentic Island Fusion Cuisine Dine-In/ Take-Out and is home of authentic Jamaican Cuisine & a Natural Juice Bar. They opened early last month. According to their Facebook page, they are open Monday and Tuesday 10:30 am to 8 pm, Wednesday 10:30 am to 7 pm, and Thursday through Saturday 10:30 am - 9 pm. They are closed on Sundays for "the Lord's Day."

The meaning behind the name Yahweh is of the personal name of the Israelite God has been variously interpreted. Many scholars believe that the most proper meaning may be “He Brings Existence into Whatever Exists".

Comfort Children Ministry International, Inc. a nonprofit out of Newburgh, NY recently congratulated the new business on their grand opening in a Facebook post.

#Gratitude Shout out to Another donor of the week ( Yahweh Cafe & Grill) calling all CCM supporters to visit this New restaurant and Lounge,if you are looking for good food and natural juice, their pineapple, beets,ginger and lemon juice is second to None, go check them out at number 6 Raymond Avenue Poughkeepsie, they also cater to all occasions. Congratulations on your grand opening. Best wishes from all of us at C.C.M.

