Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Visits Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant

Rock and Roll hall of famer and four-time Grammy Award winner dined at city restaurant.

Celebrities in Poughkeepsie and the Hudson Valley area in general are a pretty commin thing nowadays. After all, the Hudson Valley was dubbed the new Hollywood a few years ago. "Hollywood on the Hudson" and "the Hollywood of the East Coast" with all the celebrity sightings and filming in the area.

In some cases with these celebrity sightings, the celebs actually live in the area. Aaron Neville has home on a farm in Pawling, NY. The American R&B and soul singer has had four platinum albums and four Top 10 hits in the United States, including three that reached number one onBillboard's Adult Contemporarychart. Hits "Don't Know Much", "All My Life", and "Everybody Plays the Fool" (a cover of the 1972 Main Ingredient song) all reached number one.

"Tell It Like It Is" was Neville's first major single released in 1966. It reached the top position on the Soul chart for five weeks. He has also recorded with his brothers Art, Charles, and Cyril as the Neville Brothers and is the father of singer/keyboards player Ivan Neville. Ivan Neville.

Aaron Neville Visits Essie's Restaurant

Essie's Restaurant in the Little Italy section of Poughkeepsie, NY is owned by Executive Chef Brandon Walker, a CIA graduate from Brooklyn whose Modern American menu is inspired by global flavors and his family roots from the Caribbean and American South.

Aaron Neville dined at Essie's this week and he's not the first big celebrity that has ate at the popular spot in its 8 years in the area. Legendary film director Steven Spielberg was spotted dining at the restaurant in 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Essie's Restaurant Facebook Essie's Restaurant Facebook loading...

Neville reportedly has visited Essie's before for dinner. "It’s always a pleasure to serve and create memories with legendary artist!! It was a pleasure to serve you @aaronneville we look forward to seeing you again!!" Chef Brandon Walker wrote on Essie's Restaurant's official Facebook page, where he included a photo with the music legend. By the way, can we talk about how great Aaron Neville looks at 83!

Top 10 Best R&B Songs To Smoke To Whether it's 4-20 or not, there are folks out there who like to...let's say "partake" once in a while. For those midnight tokers, here's a list of R&B classics you should add to your playlist. Gallery Credit: Piggie Harris, Townsquare Media