Ever since New York State finally began approving licenses to legally sell cannabis products, dispensaries have begun popping up all over the place.

From Poughkeepsie and Newburgh to Kingston and Catskill, many areas in the Hudson Valley are seeing these first-of-its-kind businesses open up shop. Here's a quick look at some of the latest to open:

Where Are The New Legal Dispensaries in the Hudson Valley?

The New York Department of Economic Development created an interactive map where people can look and see where there are pending licenses for new dispensaries and where approved licenses have been granted to open all around the state.

As it currently stands, larger metro areas like Poughkeepsie and Newburgh have their fair share of licenses to sift through.

According to the New York Department of Economic Development's map, Poughkeepsie is slated to have 8 dispensaries in total so far. Black Market Cannabis was the first, and so far only, dispensary to open in the area right on Main Street across from The Derby.

As for Newburgh, there are 7 more dispensaries in the works to be up and running.

Brand New Dispensary Opens in Catskill

The latest dispensary announcement comes out of Catskill.

The new legal dispensary is called Budd's Dispensary located at 170 West Bridge

St Catskill, NY.

According to their website, Budd's Dispensary is,

"dedicated to delivering exceptional cannabis products in a welcoming environment, ensuring safety, compliance, and community focus."

This dispensary follows suit of the many other dispensaries having opened in the area in that they offer a variety of cannabis products ranging from flower, edibles, concentrates and vapes as well as a small selection of topical products.

More Dispensaries On the Way

There are another 5 licenses pending for the Catskill area alone according to the New York Department of Economic Development. In fact, from Newburgh to Catskill, there are a total of 62 active or pending licenses for new dispensaries.

While that's a pretty big stretch of real estate, it does make one begin to wonder if the market will quickly become oversaturated. Many of the current dispensaries open have upped their game by not only offering curbside pick-up but even offering delivery services!

There's no guarantee that all pending licenses will be approved, so only time will tell how stiff the competition will become.

Check out some other dispensaries that have already opened in the area so far:

