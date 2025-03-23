Police standoffs are a very tense scenario "where law enforcement and a suspect are in a prolonged state of confrontation". Often in these situations, a suspect is refusing to surrender, and could be holding hostages while barricading themselves a structure.

Many times these suspects could be suffering from some sort of mental health crisis, with the stalemate potentially lasting for days. New York State Police said they recently encountered a suicidal man, in parts of the Upper Hudson Valley area, who refused to cooperate.

New York State Police Arrest Greene County Man After 10-Hour Standoff

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 21, at approximately 3:18 PM, troopers from the Catskill and Coxsackie barracks responded to a residence on Blackhead Mountain Road in the town of Cairo following a report of a suicidal male.

Upon arrival, troopers said they made contact with a 42-year-old man from Round Top, New York. Police say the suspect was uncooperative and combative during the interaction. At one point, the man allegedly menaced officers with a large knife and a metal object, causing damage to a trooper’s vehicle before retreating into his residence.

Crisis negotiators were on site to help engage in dialogue with the distraught man for approximately 10 hours. After prolonged negotiations, the man voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody, says police.

The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of felony menacing a police officer, two counts of felony 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as other felony offenses. The man was arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail.

Assisting at the scene were the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Forest Rangers.