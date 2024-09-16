Map Shows Dozens of New Dispensaries Coming to Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is quickly becoming a shopping destination for New Yorkers who want to get high.

A new interactive map released by the New York Department of Economic Development shows just how many dispensaries are either open or opening soon in the Hudson Valley.

The searchable map shows a long list of licenses issued for recreational marijuana businesses in Kingston, Red Hook, Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Newburgh, Middletown, Port Jervis, Highland Mills, Warwick, Monticello, Bethel and many other communities throughout the Hudson Valley. The recently issued permissions to open a dispensary add to the already thriving cannabis industry in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and Sullivan Counties.

New York was strongly criticized for the sloppy roll-out of legal pot. The sale of recreational marijuana was signed into law in March of 2021, but it's taken years for many businesses to cut through all of the red tape. Now it appears that the tide has finally turned.

The map below shows precise locations throughout New York State with existing licenses for adult-use retail dispensaries in green and pending licenses in yellow. A search of the Hudson Valley shows a surprising number of dispensaries either ready to open or opening in the near future.

When recreational cannabis sales became legal in New York State, towns throughout the Hudson Valley were given the opportunity to opt out of the law, essentially banning the sale of recreational marijuana.

While you can see the empty spots on the map around these communities, residents won't have far to travel for legal weed. Cities and towns in the Hudson Valley that have allowed the sale of recreational cannabis are seeing an explosion of businesses taking up the slack for those who forbid it.

