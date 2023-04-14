Popular Cat-Themed Cafe in Beacon Looking to Open New Location

If you love cats, you'll love this news.

Beans Cat Cafe is looking to expand and open a second location. The cat-themed cafe at 325 Main Street in Beacon is a popular spot in Dutchess County where people can come together with adoptable shelter cats. They opened their doors in November of 2020.

The cafe is split into two sections, the Cat Lounge where guests can sit with cats and enjoy kitty therapy and the Cafe which offers favorite coffees, teas, lattes and more with over 30 flavors, plus select baked goods. All the cats at Beans Cat Cafe are up for adoption through Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

Owned and operated by Jessica and Justin Strika, their top priority care, the health and comfort of their kitties, as they have adopted over 350 cats so far. They do accept donations which is always greatly appreciated, and you can learn more about the Cat Cafe here.

Hoping to Open a Second Location in Ulster County

According to hv1, the owners of Beans Cat Cafe went before the Village of New Paltz planning board recently with plans to turn 11 Church Street into a new location for a cat-themed cafe. The business applied for a special use permit with hopes to transform the spot that used to be occupied by Lagusta's Luscious Commissary into the new cat cafe. If the Ulster County Planning Board likes the idea, the move could be approved by early May.