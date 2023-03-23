Poughkeepsie Woman’s Priceless Reaction to Puppy Surprise [VIDEO]

Here's a National Puppy Day feel-good story right here out of Poughkeepsie.

Always great hearing some good, feel-good stories in a world of a lot of bad. And this one makes great timing for National Puppy Day. National Puppy Day is observed annually on March 23, and it's a day to celebrate the unconditional love and affection that puppies bring to our lives. It also is a day that brings awareness to the need for homes for orphaned pups.

In a story told by Danielle Bushnell Perry, her mom Frances Farrell out of Poughkeepsie, NY, had a Yorkie named Lily that was her baby for 15 years. Lily sadly passed in her arms back in 2019, and she's wanted another one since.

A co-worker of Danielle's had a litter and let her know that it was a girl. She was born on January 17, which also happens to be the birthday of the late, great Betty White, who was an avowed animal lover. January 17 also was the day Danielle's paternal grandmother went to heaven. Both great signs that the pup was meant to be with her mom, says Perry. "I think it worked out quite well," she says.

On March 17, St. Patrick's Day, Danielle and her husband Erik surprised her mother with the new pup she had always wanted, and she was very surprised. She decided to name the pup Penny since she got her on St. Patrick's Day, and she's her lucky penny. See her reaction in the video below.

Great to see that Penny has found her new furever home, and will be giving so much love, as well as receiving so much love in return. We wish Penny and Frances Farrell many happy years of companionship. ❤️