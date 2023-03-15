The Catskills Area Welcomes One of a Kind New Business, Funk A’ Ture

A new antique furniture store has recently opened its doors in the Catskills and it's definitely one of a kind.

If you take a trip to Treadwell, NY in the Great Western Catskills, you'll find a new eclectic antique furniture shop that you may have a hard time walking by without stopping in to see what it's about.

Photo credit: Amy Sokol

Funk A' Ture in the Catskills

Funk A' Ture is a Custom Antique Furniture Store run by Pinky LaRue ( Amy Sokol), where every piece is custom-made, and no color or style is duplicated. Funk A' Ture offers each customer their own, one-of-a-kind custom piece of vintage antique furniture.

Beautiful pieces that are guaranteed to brighten any space and at below market cost. They deliver throughout the Hudson Valley, from the showroom to your front door.

Pinky LaRue (Amy Sokol) Owner and proprietor of Funk A' Ture Furniture Store in Treadwell, NY

There are many different unique pieces at Funk A' Ture including a custom Marilyn Monroe dresser.

Custom-made Marilyn Monroe dresser at Funk A' Ture. Photo credit: Amy Sokol

An antique hutch sits in the showroom at Funk A' Ture. Photo credit: Amy Sokol

The business is already receiving great reviews like this one. Customer Debbie Ries left a glowing, 5-star review on Google about Funk A' Ture.

attachment-Funkature Google Review

Take a road trip, and check out this cool, new, unique furniture store in the Catskills. Get more info and see all the different pieces being offered at the Funk A' Ture official Facebook page here.