6 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024

The Hudson Valley has slowly become a food-lovers mecca with a variety of different cuisines popping up all over the area. From staple pizza parlors and viral delis to option-filled food halls and growing vegan options, your choices of places to dine have expanded rapidly.

However, since the COVID pandemic, the area has seen some beloved eateries and long-running businesses unfortunately close their doors. There are some places that were initially just meant to temporarily close but couldn't weather the lockdown storm and remain empty to this day.

Closed for Business in New York

It hasn't just been the small business sector that's taken a hit. 2024 kicked off with multiple major chains announcing bankruptcies and closures around the country. Many of which have included branches across New York State scheduled to close.

Rite Aid, TGI Fridays, and Bloomin' Brands which owns Outback Steakhouses and Carrabba's Italian Grills have all announced New York locations of their chains that are scheduled to close this year.

Local Hudson Valley Eateries We've Lost

While New York State as a whole has seen some positive rebounds in the food industry over the past few years following the worst of the pandemic, there are many places we've had to say goodbye to. Whether it is due to owner retirements, changes in rent and inventory prices, or just poor timing.

Here is a look at 6 Hudson Valley eateries we've had to say goodbye to in 2024 so far.

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

