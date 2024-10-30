Once Popular Catskills Resort Engulfed In Flames [Photos]

Firefighters are fighting a blaze at the abandoned Pines Resort site in South Fallsburg, NY.

From the 1920s through the 1960s, the Catskills were a popular place for NYC Jews to visit. The Borscht Belt, or Jewish Alps, were what the summer resorts of the Catskill Mountains in Sullivan, Orange and Ulster Counties were referred to as.

In its heyday, as many as 500 resorts catered to guests of various incomes.

The resorts and Borscht Belt bungalow colonies began to lose popularity by the late 1950s, as many began to close, with most gone by the 1970s but a few major resorts continued to operate into the 1990s. One of those resorts was the Pines.

The Pines Resort in South Fallsburg, New York was established in the 1950s and gained a reputation for its picturesque setting, amenities, and vibrant social scene. It offered activities such as swimming, sports, and live performances, making it a favorite summer retreat. The resort closed in 1998 when a developer purchased the property and it had been abandoned since 2009.

The Pines had remained a beloved landmark, often reminisced about in the context of nostalgic summer vacations. The property however had been in disarray and had become a popular spot for urban exploring, as seen in the video below.

The Pines has been the scene of a couple of suspicious fires over the years, including one back in 2007, and another in June of 2023. Reports came in of another fire at the site late Tuesday afternoon from the Woodridge Fire Department, reporting that they were on the scene of a structure fire in their fire district. They asked people to avoid the area.

The Pines On Fire Again in Sullivan County

The Woodridge Fire Department posted to social media Tuesday that they were currently on the scene of a working structure fire in the Fallsburg Fire District, where multiple buildings were on fire. Multiple mutual aid agencies were also on the scene working to contain the blaze.

