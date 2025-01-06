Fire Destroys Popular Engine Repair Service In Sullivan County

Community rallying together to help small business owner.

A devstating fire in the early morning hours this past Friday, Jan. 3 completely destroyed Adams Small Engine Repair in Eldred, NY. Adams Small Engine Repair serves Sullivan County and surrounding areas.

A Go-Fund-Me has been set up for Adams Small Engine Repair following a devastating fire. The business had just upgraded to a new larger shop this past November according to a posting on the business Facebook page. One review of the business says, "If it has an engine, Matt can fix it. He is quick, and does a thorough job. He has fixed my chain saws, leaf blower, power washer, edge trimmer and many more things. I highly recommend Adams Small Engine Repair."

According to the Go-Fund-Me, the fire on the morning of January 3, 2025 destroyed the small engine repair shop and garage on Matt adams property. while Matt was able to escape the fire with some injuries including burns, he is now facing the emotional and financial burden of rebuilding.

The Go-Fund-Me goes on to say that Matt has always been dedicated to serving his community with reliable and high-quality engine repairs. His shop was more than just a business—it was a lifeline for his family and a vital part of the local community. This tragic event has taken away his livelihood and left him with significant medical bills and the enormous task of rebuilding both his life and his business.

Adams Small Engine Repair Facebook Adams Small Engine Repair Facebook loading...

As a father to an 8-month-old daughter, the impact of this disaster extends beyond his business. Matt’s family is counting on him, and he’s determined to get back on his feet as quickly as possible—but the Adams cannot do it alone. The community has already rallied together with generous donations to the fundraising effort as it has already reached over $8,000 of its $15,000 goal in just a few days. You can donate here

The business stated in a Facebook posting that adams Small Engine Repair is temporarily closed, and thanked both Yulan and Highland Lake Fire departments for their timely response and ensuring the fire remained contained and away from the home. They also thanked the paramedics who tended to Matt and everyone who ensured his family was okay while Matt was being transported to Harris, also thanking the staff at both Harris and Westchester Medical.

Adams Small Engine Repair Facebook Adams Small Engine Repair Facebook loading...

