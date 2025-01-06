Fire Destroys Popular Engine Repair Service In Sullivan County
Community rallying together to help small business owner.
A devstating fire in the early morning hours this past Friday, Jan. 3 completely destroyed Adams Small Engine Repair in Eldred, NY. Adams Small Engine Repair serves Sullivan County and surrounding areas.
Also See: Rare Mastodon Jaw Found in Backyard of Hudson Valley Home
A Go-Fund-Me has been set up for Adams Small Engine Repair following a devastating fire. The business had just upgraded to a new larger shop this past November according to a posting on the business Facebook page. One review of the business says, "If it has an engine, Matt can fix it. He is quick, and does a thorough job. He has fixed my chain saws, leaf blower, power washer, edge trimmer and many more things. I highly recommend Adams Small Engine Repair."
According to the Go-Fund-Me, the fire on the morning of January 3, 2025 destroyed the small engine repair shop and garage on Matt adams property. while Matt was able to escape the fire with some injuries including burns, he is now facing the emotional and financial burden of rebuilding.
The Go-Fund-Me goes on to say that Matt has always been dedicated to serving his community with reliable and high-quality engine repairs. His shop was more than just a business—it was a lifeline for his family and a vital part of the local community. This tragic event has taken away his livelihood and left him with significant medical bills and the enormous task of rebuilding both his life and his business.
7 Sullivan County, NY Businesses That Opened In 2024
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay
Large Waterfront Retreat For Sale in Sullivan County
Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn
Take a Tour of Sullivan County, NY's Newest Underground Salt Cave
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Crystal Connection, YouTube