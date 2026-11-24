A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Albany was arrested in Newburgh Monday, after police say a woman was struck in the head by a stray bullet that traveled through her home.

Albany Police responded to reports of shots fired near Clinton Avenue and Lark Street at 11:35 a.m. Monday. Shortly afterward, officers found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on Henry Johnson Boulevard near Elk Street.

Police say the woman was inside her home when she was hit by a stray bullet. Her eight-month-old baby was reportedly in her lap at the time of the shooting.

The woman was taken to Albany Medical Center, where she remains in critical but stable condition. Officials said the child was evaluated and was not injured.

Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said three suspects are believed to be connected to the shooting. Two of them were taken into custody near the scene, while the third was arrested later Monday in Newburgh, but no additional details have been released about the arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not released additional details about the suspects or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039.