New York State is putting another $6 million toward helping local governments switch to electric vehicles and build out public charging infrastructure.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tuesday that $5 million is available for public electric vehicle charging stations, while another $1 million is available to help municipalities purchase zero-emission vehicles for their fleets.

The funding is part of the state's Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure and Zero-Emission Vehicle Rebate programs, which have been operating since 2016.

Up to $30,000 per vehicle

One of the biggest changes this year is the size of the available rebates.

Under the latest state budget, municipalities can receive up to $30,000 toward an eligible electric vehicle, compared with a previous maximum of $7,500.

The rebate amount depends on factors including the vehicle's electric range and the percentage of disadvantaged community census tracts within the municipality.

Eligible applicants include counties, towns, cities, villages, Indian Nations and certain local public authorities and corporations.

Vehicles must be purchased from a New York State dealership and placed into municipal service between February 28, 2026, and February 27, 2027.

More charging stations coming?

The state also has $5 million available for municipalities to install public Level 2 and Level 3 electric vehicle charging equipment, as well as certain hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

The infrastructure grants are being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

New York says the program has already helped significantly expand EV infrastructure. In 2025, DEC awarded more than $3.6 million in grants to 23 municipalities, supporting 74 Level 2 charging ports and 24 fast chargers.

Since the program began in 2016, the state says it has awarded more than $23 million for 1,296 Level 2 charging ports, 99 fast chargers and three hydrogen fuel-filling nozzles.

The state's municipal EV rebate program has also awarded more than $2.25 million since 2016, helping municipalities purchase 286 electric vehicles and 115 plug-in hybrids.

Municipalities have until February to apply

Applications for both programs are being accepted through 4 p.m. February 26, 2027, although the rebate program could close earlier if the available money runs out.

The DEC will also hold an informational webinar about the programs on December 15 at 2 p.m.

For local governments considering adding electric vehicles to their fleets or installing public charging stations, the new funding could help offset some of the upfront costs while New York continues its push toward electric transportation.