U2 is playing MetLife Stadium twice next summer, and you could be there for both shows. We’re giving one winner two tickets for Thursday, August 26, and two tickets for Saturday, August 28, 2027. That’s four tickets total. Who are you taking?

U2 Brings The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour to New Jersey

U2 is taking its new album, Carnaval de Luz, on the road for a North American stadium tour that starts in Miami in August and wraps up in Vancouver in October. For Hudson Valley fans, the closest stop is MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Stephen Wilson Jr. will open both nights.

When Do U2 Tickets Go on Sale for MetLife Stadium?

Tickets for both MetLife Stadium concerts go on sale to the general public Friday, December 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET. If you want access to the Artist Presale, the deadline to register is Sunday, November 29, at 9 p.m. ET. Sign up for the U2 Artist Presale.

Here’s the full ticket sale schedule for the New Jersey shows.

- U2.com Feedback Group presale opens Monday, November 30, at 10 a.m. and close Tuesday, December 1, at 10 p.m.

- U2.com The Hype Group presale runs Tuesday, December 1, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Artist Presale opens Thursday, December 3, at 10 a.m.

- General ticket sales begin Friday, December 4, at 10 a.m.

Enter to Win Tickets to Both U2 Shows at MetLife Stadium

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to each U2 concert at MetLife Stadium. If you win, you and a guest can catch the show on Thursday, August 26, then head back to the Meadowlands on Saturday, August 28, for round two.