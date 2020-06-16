Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest To Be Held Without Crowd

If you were hoping to be in the audience while watching a bunch of people stuff their faces with hot dogs, well, you might be a bit disappointed. But if the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is really that much a part of your Fourth of July, then you'll be happy to know the event is still going on. However, this year there will be no live audience.

ABC reports that the 2020 Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island will be held without a crowd, due to the Coronavirus. ABC says that ESPN will air its noon broadcast which this year will only have five eaters rather than the usual fifteen.

We're ecstatic to make the announcement that the Hot Dog-Eating Contest will take place this year. 2020 has been a year for the history books, and the realization that this storied July 4 tradition would be able to occur, is a great feeling.

