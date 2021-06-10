Music by the Lake: Beach Edition on Summer Saturdays in Pawling

It’s summer and everybody loves hanging at the beach. If hanging at the beach also includes live music, that’s even better. And that’s exactly what you’ll get if you head to Pawling for one of their upcoming Music at the Lake: Beach Edition Summer Saturdays. You don't need an ocean to have a beach, you know. All you need is water, good weather and lots of fun.

Music by the Lake: Beach Edition features some of the Hudson Valley’s Favorite bands, and they’ll be playing right in Lakeside Park one Saturday each month from 7PM - 9PM through the summer. This Saturday, June 12, head to the park to catch the Willi Amrod Band; on Saturday, July 3 kick off the holiday weekend celebrations with Antigone Rising; The Four Horsemen will play on Saturday, July 24; Krystofer Maison hits the stage on Aug.21; and the ALL iN Band wraps up the concert series on Saturday, Sept. 11.

And don’t forget, when there is not a band playing at Lakeside Park on a Saturday night you may be able to catch a movie. The park also hosts free movies on certain Saturdays. And one Sunday a month during the summer at Lakeside Park in Pawling there are community sidewalk sales.

Pawling is a great place to spend summer weekends. There are also cool shops and restaurants, and it’s home to Daryl’s House Club, one of the Hudson Valley’s best live music venues. If you’ve never been, take a ride and check it out for yourself. You won’t be sorry.

Grammy Winner Selling Her Sprawling Hudson Valley ’Love Shacks’ Kate Pierson's Kate's Lazy Meadow in Shandaken

5 Kayaking Spots to Try Out This Weekend in the Hudson Valley Get out and explore the Hudson Valley this weekend