Dutchess Park Will Host Free Movie Nights

If you happen to be a resident of Pawling, consider yourself lucky. Pawling is a great town in Dutchess County. It boasts being home to Daryl’s House Club, Vinny’s Deli who are known for their great sandwiches and freshly made products (try the homemade mozzarella), and monthly sidewalk sales where you can buy, sell or just mingle. Now Pawling can add another cool thing to the list.

Movie Nights in the Park, free to Pawling residents. The Town of Pawling Recreation Department presents monthly Movie Nights in the Park at Lakeside Park now through August. Movie Nights will be held on Saturday, June 19, Saturday July 17, and Saturday Aug. 14. All will be from 7:30PM - 9:30PM. The movies will be announced at a later date.

There are some rules and suggestions for those attending Movie Nights. Capacity is limited and reservations can only be issued by registering everyone in your group online. Registration will close when capacity is reached. Proper face masks, social distancing, patience and respect for others will be required by all participants. Parents or responsible adults must maintain children's behavior at all times. Other activities in the park, such as gathering on the basketball courts, field, and playground is not permitted during the movie night. You must bring your own blankets and lawn chairs, and be aware that these are not “drive-in” nights. And you might want to bring bug spray, too.

Monthly Movie Nights sound like a fun activity that the whole family can enjoy. For more information about Movie Nights in the Park and to register, visit the Town of Pawling Recreation Department website.

