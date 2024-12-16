Over the weekend, the village of Chester located in Orange County was the scene of a horrific accident multivehicle accident. Multiple forms of law enforcement and first responders arrived at the scene of the accident and as of right now, little information has been released in the aftermath.

Wreck in Chester

The accident in question took place during the late morning hours of Saturday, December 14, 2024.

According to a report from News 12: Hudson Valley, it was around 10am when neighbors in the area were awoken by the sound of a loud bang.

That loud bang was caused by the collision between the two SUVs and the pick-up truck that crashed between Route 94 and Main Street in front of the Chester Firehouse. As evidenced by the video provided by Rockland Video on their YouTube channel, all three vehicles were left damaged, including two of the three vehicles being completely mangled and hardly recognizable.

The accident closed off Route 94 and the route remained closed well into the afternoon but eventually reopened.

Questions Left to Answer

Little is known currently regarding the massive wreck but what can be stated is that multiple individuals were injured as a result of the accident, including one individual who was fatally injured.

At this time the total number of individuals involved is not known nor are the extent of their injuries or their current condition.

According to the report, one individual stated that they had scene a young child pulled from one of the vehicles. In addition, the Orange County Medical Examiner was also called to the scene of the accident.

At this time, it has not been stated what led to or caused the crash though others in the report stated that many treat Route 94 as a "raceway" and that individuals commonly pass "blow through" the stop sign that is present at the location.

It was also stated that two years ago another serious accident occurred at the same location when a SUV crashed into the Chester Firehouse.

We will continue to follow this story if or when new information is released.

