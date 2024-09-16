Police say they are currently investigating a train versus motorcycle crash that took the life of a New York state man. Offcials say the fatal crash happened late Saturday morning. Police say a simple oversight lead to the tragic crash that claimed the motorcyclist's life.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, part of the University at Albany's Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, an average of 162 motorcyclists died on roads across New York state between 2017 and 2021.

Motorcyclist in New York State Killed After Being Struck By Train

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 14 at approximately 11:51 a.m., troopers responded to an area in the town of Beekmantown for a motorcycle versus train collision.

An investigation determined a 2005 Harley Davidson was traveling southwest on Ashley Road. State Police said the motorcyclist failed to observe the railroad crossing armbar in the down position, striking the bar, and ejecting him off the motorcycle onto the railroad tracks.

Sadly, the victim was struck by the train and pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation, according to offcials.

The New York State Police said that the victim has been identified as 66-year-old Michael M. LaPierre of West Chazy, New York.

The Most Dangerous Roads In New York - Two Are In The Capital Region

The Most Dangerous Road in New York Runs Through the Hudson Valley

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one.

Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly.

According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile-long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period. The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.

A big part of the Taconic is only a narrow two lanes, and you definitely feel like space is running out fast as you maneuver around the twists and turns.

The miles of smashed-up guard rail along the road can certainly attest to this. Also, the wind can suddenly hit your vehicle out of nowhere, sending you into the car right next to you if you're not paying attention.

And then there are the drivers. People don't obey speed limits, they tailgate, and they cut others off, even with limited space. Sadly, aggressive drivers are mostly to blame for all the accidents.