Utility task vehicles are a larger and faster type of all-terrain vehicle that can carry heavier loads and seat additional passengers. The off-road vehicles can come in very handy for those living in many parts of New York state who work on farms or need to haul heavy material.

The New York DMV says that you can not operate an ATV (or UTV) on a highway unless it has been designated and posted for ATV use by the state or local authority.

State Police report that they are investigating a crash involving a UTV that claimed the life of the driver late Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, officials say the driver of the off-road vehicle failed to acknowledge a yield sign at an intersection which lead to the crash.

Police have not indicated whether or not this section of road had been designated for off-road vehicle use.

Police Say UTV Crash in New York State Claimed Life of Man

The New York State Police said in a press release that on September 1 troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 12 in the Town of Turin, NY.

State Police say a 2017 Polaris Ranger 1000 UTV was traveling eastbound when the operator failed to acknowledge a yield sign at the intersection with State Route 12 and was struck by a 2018 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, operated by a 29-year-old from Utica, who was traveling southbound.

A passenger in the UTV vehicle, a 53-year-old woman from Wantage, NJ, was transported to a nearby hospital in Utica with non-life-threatening injuries, says officials.

The pick-up truck driver was treated for minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by a Drug Recognition Expert and was found negative for any signs of impairment.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 62-year-old William J. Timko Jr. from Wantage, New Jersey, The investigation is continuing.

