Motorcyclist Left in Critical Condition After Striking Deer

A Green County man had to have emergency surgery following a crash in Ulster County.

On November 3, at approximately 12:10 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to the area of Route 212 and Shagbark Pond Road in the Town of Saugerties for a reported motorcycle versus deer crash.

The investigation established that 49-year-old Kyle Lewis of Greenville N.Y. was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson Motorcycle westerly on State Route 212 when a deer entered the roadway into the path of Lewis’s motorcycle.

Lewis sustained massive trauma as a result of the crash. Lewis was treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported to a landing zone, where Lewis was airlifted to the Albany Medical Center, where Lewis underwent emergency surgery.

Lewis is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

