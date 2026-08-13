A Capital Region bus driver is facing charges in connection to "inappropriate contact with a child."

The bus driver, who has since been put on leave according to news reports, is facing multiple charges after New York State Police were alerted of possible inappropriate contact with a child under 17.

New York State Police on August 7 arrested Donald R. Barnes Jr., 49, of Malta, on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Donald R. Barnes Jr/NYSP Donald R. Barnes Jr/NYSP

Police said on August 7, they received a complaint reporting Barnes allegedly had inappropriate physical contact with a child under the age of 17.

According to police, earlier the same day while in the town of Malta, Barnes reportedly attempted to kiss a child who is unrelated to him on the mouth.

This incident did not occur on Shenendehowa Central School District property, where he worked as a bus driver, or during a school related event. But State Police say Barnes did meet the child "through his employment as a school bus operator with Shenendehowa Central School District."

Barnes was then arrested at his home that day and arraigned at the Malta Town Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.

Just days later, on August 11, additional charges were filed against Barnes.

He is also charged with misdemeanor third-degree Sexual Abuse "as a result of this ongoing investigation," police said in an update on the case.

Barnes was once again released after he was arraigned on the additional charge.

According to CBS 6 Albany, the school district said Barnes served in a 10-month capacity, with no scheduled summer hours. He has since been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.

Police are continuing to investigate.