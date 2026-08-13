WPDH Vets Who Rock Honors Patriot Guard Riders of NY

WPDH is highlighting an organization that makes sure Hudson Valley veterans receive the honor and respect they deserve, both during their lives and when they are laid to rest.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected Patriot Guard Riders of New York for their dedication to honoring and supporting veterans and their families throughout our region.

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If you've ever attended a military funeral in the Hudson Valley, there's a good chance you've seen members of the Patriot Guard Riders. They're the volunteers standing silently with American flags or escorting a veteran to their final resting place.

The Patriot Guard Riders were originally founded in 2005 to protect families of fallen service members from people attempting to disrupt funeral services. The organization eventually spread across the country, with New York beginning to organize its own chapter in 2006. Today, Patriot Guard Riders of New York is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

While motorcycles have become closely associated with the Patriot Guard Riders, you don't need to own a motorcycle to participate. You don't even need to be a veteran. Members come from all walks of life and are united by their respect for members of the military, veterans and their families.

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Funeral missions remain a major part of what the Patriot Guard Riders do. At the request of families, members stand flag lines at funeral homes, churches and cemeteries and provide escorts during funeral services. The group also participates in Honor Flight homecomings, welcomes active-duty military personnel returning from overseas and attends ceremonies honoring veterans. There is never a charge to the family or organization requesting their presence.

Their work doesn't end there. Through the Help on the Homefront program, the Patriot Guard Riders assist organizations serving homeless veterans with basic necessities. They also operate a Veteran Recovery Program that helps make sure veterans who die with no family to claim their remains are given a final resting place and a proper military funeral.

It's a mission that can be summed up by the words the Patriot Guard Riders use themselves: "Standing For Those Who Stood For US." Whether they're standing quietly with a flag, helping a veteran in need or making sure someone isn't laid to rest alone, their volunteers continue to show up for those who served.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present Patriot Guard Riders of New York with $500 to help support their work with veterans in the Hudson Valley. You can learn more about them at PGRNY.org.