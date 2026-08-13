1450 Mokha is bringing Yemeni Coffee Culture to Poughkeepsie and they're celebrating with some great prizes.

A new coffee shop across from Marist University is officially ready to celebrate its arrival in Poughkeepsie, even though they've been wow-ing customers since the beginning of summer.

1450 Mokha, located at 3434 North Road in the Job Lots/Home Depot shopping center, held its soft opening in June. The Yemeni-inspired coffee shop is the first location for the business.

The shop's menu goes beyond the usual coffeehouse lineup, featuring Yemeni specialties including Adeni tea, traditional sweets and the signature 1450 Latte, made with white chocolate cardamom syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg and honey. They also offer ceremonial-grade matcha and coffee sourced through Moka Origins.

Now they're throwing a big grand opening celebration Friday, August 14, with a ribbon cutting with the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

According to 1450 Mokha's Facebook post, the celebration includes free giveaways, samples and music, plus 50% off all drinks from 4 to 11 p.m.

And then there's the raffle: tickets are $10, with a MacBook and 13-inch Apple iPad with stylus among the grand prizes, but the catch is: You have to be present at the August 14 drawing to win.

And if coffee isn't enough to get you through the door, 1450 Mokha also hosts karaoke every Saturday night from 8 to 11 p.m.