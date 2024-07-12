New York Named One of the Most Cultured States

New data has revealed the top 10 most cultured states in the U.S.

The Cultural States Index, by student travel company Rustic Pathways analyzed each state against five factors: the number of National Historic Landmarks (NHLs), museums and galleries, live performance spaces, film and media sites, and literary sites. Each factor was compared against the state's population and land area (sq mi). Results for each category were converted into an overall score out of 100 to determine the ranking.

Massachusetts topped the list as the number one most cultural state in the U.S., scoring 86. The study revealed that Massachusetts ranked in the top 10 for nearly every category apart from film and media sites. Massachusetts ranked second for both the highest number of NHLs per land area, 192, and for museums & galleries, with 1,048 in the state alone. It also ranked fifth for its number of live performance spaces and literary sites with 1,199 and 531 located within Massachusetts.

Connecticut is closely behind in second place, with an index score of 84. The state has the third and fourth highest volume for museums & galleries and NHLs by land area and is in the top 10 states for live performance spaces and literary sites.

In third place is Rhode Island, with a score of 82. The study revealed that Rhode Island came first for most NHLs and museums & galleries nationally. The state has 45 NHLs and 181 museums & galleries within its 2,678 (km2) land area. Rhode Island also ranked in the top 10 for live performance spaces, where is placed sixth.

Maryland comes in fourth place, with a Culture Index score of 78. Maryland's highest scoring index category includes museums & galleries, which ranked fourth. Within Maryland there are 848 museums & galleries located within the state.

New York Ranked 5th Most Cultured State

In fifth place is New York, with an index score of 74. The state scored within the top 10 for live performance spaces and museums & galleries, ranking fourth and seventh. There are 63% more live performances spaces located in New York than museums & galleries.

Rounding out the top 10 is New Jersey, followed by Vermont, Delaware, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

“It’s important to note the top 10 are all on the east coast which could be due to them being the earliest states established in America and so naturally possess a higher concentration of National Historic Landmarks (NHLs)" says Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways. This historical bias is crucial to acknowledge, as it gives these states a head start in accumulating cultural assets.

See the full list of top 50 Most Cultural U.S. States below.

Rank State NHLs Live Performance Spaces Film & Media Sites Literary Sites Museums & Galleries Index Score 1 Massachusetts 192 1,199 393 531 1,048 86.21 2 Connecticut 65 543 240 255 558 84 3 Rhode Island 45 178 60 55 181 82.7 4 Maryland 153 860 330 395 848 78.43 5 New York 275 3,442 1,276 1,267 2,116 74.56 6 New Jersey 58 1,117 385 445 630 71.43 7 Vermont 18 155 85 72 209 67.38 8 Delaware 14 84 38 67 116 65.62 9 New Hampshire 23 250 118 118 283 63.88 10 Pennsylvania 169 1,792 733 760 1,419 61.31 11 Maine 44 261 131 157 417 53.39 12 Virginia 123 795 405 455 914 48.63 13 Hawaii 33 116 86 43 107 47.79 14 Illinois 89 1,765 723 653 1,196 46.13 15 Ohio 76 1,256 582 568 1,102 44.42 16 South Carolina 76 512 185 262 451 41.37 17 Indiana 44 748 360 366 646 38.36 18 Iowa 28 471 304 194 624 38.18 19 Michigan 42 1,158 566 560 964 35.38 20 California 149 4,852 1,451 1,736 2,837 34.86 21 Wisconsin 45 703 329 333 702 34.79 22 Wyoming 28 71 76 65 140 34.56 23 North Carolina 39 1,156 508 568 874 33.77 24 Missouri 36 836 442 277 656 31.606 25 Louisiana 53 526 178 200 374 31.601 26 Florida 47 1,917 832 957 1,290 30.46 27 Oregon 17 604 316 287 470 29.65 28 South Dakota 16 119 111 44 191 29.32 29 West Virginia 17 179 86 94 253 29.12 30 Montana 28 150 113 77 209 29.089 31 Tennessee 32 683 306 326 598 29.083 32 Georgia 50 1,092 436 472 774 28.91 33 Nebraska 22 225 185 122 308 28.56 34 Kentucky 32 401 196 221 442 27.35 35 Colorado 28 725 325 350 626 26.58 36 North Dakota 7 84 95 43 137 26.44 37 Alaska 50 92 69 52 158 26.07 38 Minnesota 25 679 417 232 610 25.95 39 Washington 24 869 419 346 643 25.63 40 Alabama 39 460 196 262 423 25.6 41 Kansas 26 283 233 152 544 25.51 42 New Mexico 46 209 143 131 327 24.08 43 Oklahoma 22 339 242 222 484 22.28 44 Arkansas 17 289 155 158 310 21.89 45 Utah 14 377 192 158 308 20.66 46 Mississippi 40 230 105 121 265 20.54 47 Idaho 11 198 122 94 215 19.17 48 Texas 50 2,545 1,245 1,205 1,959 16.33 49 Arizona 47 545 304 328 456 15.7 50 Nevada 8 169 133 109 205 3.46

