New York Named One of the Most Cultured States
New data has revealed the top 10 most cultured states in the U.S.
The Cultural States Index, by student travel company Rustic Pathways analyzed each state against five factors: the number of National Historic Landmarks (NHLs), museums and galleries, live performance spaces, film and media sites, and literary sites. Each factor was compared against the state's population and land area (sq mi). Results for each category were converted into an overall score out of 100 to determine the ranking.
Massachusetts topped the list as the number one most cultural state in the U.S., scoring 86. The study revealed that Massachusetts ranked in the top 10 for nearly every category apart from film and media sites. Massachusetts ranked second for both the highest number of NHLs per land area, 192, and for museums & galleries, with 1,048 in the state alone. It also ranked fifth for its number of live performance spaces and literary sites with 1,199 and 531 located within Massachusetts.
Connecticut is closely behind in second place, with an index score of 84. The state has the third and fourth highest volume for museums & galleries and NHLs by land area and is in the top 10 states for live performance spaces and literary sites.
In third place is Rhode Island, with a score of 82. The study revealed that Rhode Island came first for most NHLs and museums & galleries nationally. The state has 45 NHLs and 181 museums & galleries within its 2,678 (km2) land area. Rhode Island also ranked in the top 10 for live performance spaces, where is placed sixth.
Maryland comes in fourth place, with a Culture Index score of 78. Maryland's highest scoring index category includes museums & galleries, which ranked fourth. Within Maryland there are 848 museums & galleries located within the state.
New York Ranked 5th Most Cultured State
In fifth place is New York, with an index score of 74. The state scored within the top 10 for live performance spaces and museums & galleries, ranking fourth and seventh. There are 63% more live performances spaces located in New York than museums & galleries.
Rounding out the top 10 is New Jersey, followed by Vermont, Delaware, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.
“It’s important to note the top 10 are all on the east coast which could be due to them being the earliest states established in America and so naturally possess a higher concentration of National Historic Landmarks (NHLs)" says Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways. This historical bias is crucial to acknowledge, as it gives these states a head start in accumulating cultural assets.
See the full list of top 50 Most Cultural U.S. States below.
Rank
State
NHLs
Live Performance Spaces
Film & Media Sites
Literary Sites
Museums & Galleries
Index Score
1
Massachusetts
192
1,199
393
531
1,048
86.21
2
Connecticut
65
543
240
255
558
84
3
Rhode Island
45
178
60
55
181
82.7
4
Maryland
153
860
330
395
848
78.43
5
New York
275
3,442
1,276
1,267
2,116
74.56
6
New Jersey
58
1,117
385
445
630
71.43
7
Vermont
18
155
85
72
209
67.38
8
Delaware
14
84
38
67
116
65.62
9
New Hampshire
23
250
118
118
283
63.88
10
Pennsylvania
169
1,792
733
760
1,419
61.31
11
Maine
44
261
131
157
417
53.39
12
Virginia
123
795
405
455
914
48.63
13
Hawaii
33
116
86
43
107
47.79
14
Illinois
89
1,765
723
653
1,196
46.13
15
Ohio
76
1,256
582
568
1,102
44.42
16
South Carolina
76
512
185
262
451
41.37
17
Indiana
44
748
360
366
646
38.36
18
Iowa
28
471
304
194
624
38.18
19
Michigan
42
1,158
566
560
964
35.38
20
California
149
4,852
1,451
1,736
2,837
34.86
21
Wisconsin
45
703
329
333
702
34.79
22
Wyoming
28
71
76
65
140
34.56
23
North Carolina
39
1,156
508
568
874
33.77
24
Missouri
36
836
442
277
656
31.606
25
Louisiana
53
526
178
200
374
31.601
26
Florida
47
1,917
832
957
1,290
30.46
27
Oregon
17
604
316
287
470
29.65
28
South Dakota
16
119
111
44
191
29.32
29
West Virginia
17
179
86
94
253
29.12
30
Montana
28
150
113
77
209
29.089
31
Tennessee
32
683
306
326
598
29.083
32
Georgia
50
1,092
436
472
774
28.91
33
Nebraska
22
225
185
122
308
28.56
34
Kentucky
32
401
196
221
442
27.35
35
Colorado
28
725
325
350
626
26.58
36
North Dakota
7
84
95
43
137
26.44
37
Alaska
50
92
69
52
158
26.07
38
Minnesota
25
679
417
232
610
25.95
39
Washington
24
869
419
346
643
25.63
40
Alabama
39
460
196
262
423
25.6
41
Kansas
26
283
233
152
544
25.51
42
New Mexico
46
209
143
131
327
24.08
43
Oklahoma
22
339
242
222
484
22.28
44
Arkansas
17
289
155
158
310
21.89
45
Utah
14
377
192
158
308
20.66
46
Mississippi
40
230
105
121
265
20.54
47
Idaho
11
198
122
94
215
19.17
48
Texas
50
2,545
1,245
1,205
1,959
16.33
49
Arizona
47
545
304
328
456
15.7
50
Nevada
8
169
133
109
205
3.46
