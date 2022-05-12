Are you thinking about having kids? Investopedia says that it will cost an average of $272,049 to raise a child born in 2022 until the age of 18. That's not even counting rampant inflation and what part of the country you may live in. It could be even more expensive in areas such as New York. And we all know at this point you'll still be paying for them long after they legally reach adulthood. Some may never want to leave your home. Still, want to have children?

So, what are you thinking of naming your new boy or girl? Want to know what your neighbors are naming their kids?

Paul_Stewart Paul_Stewart loading...

What Are Parents Naming Their Kids in New York?

The Social Security Administration released their list of most popular baby names for 2021, and it's really not that different from the year before. Luckily, it appears not too many parents are naming their kids Covid. According to the list, New York's top baby names last year were Olivia for girls and Liam for boys.

(Buzzfeed put together a list using an online resource called Nameberry last year that was VERY different.)

tracy king tracy king loading...

SSA's Most Popular Names For Girls in New York

Olivia Emma Sophia Mia Amelia Ava Charlotte Isabella Gianna Leah

SSA's Most Popular Names For Boys in New York

Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Jacob James Benjamin Ethan Michael Oliver

Pretty basic stuff. However, some of the names gaining the most amount of popularity, according to the list, are Amiri, Eliam, Ozzy (\m/), Loyal (lol), Raya, Wrenley, and Emberlynn.

Illegal Baby Names?

The choices often change from one decade to the next and can depend on many influences. Characters from your favorite tv shows or movies, athletes, and even politicians' names can become an inspiration for parents when naming their newborn child. But what about names you can't give your kid? Some countries around the world have some pretty strict laws when it comes to giving your kid a first name. But here in the United States, it can depend on what state you're in.

splendens splendens loading...

Does New York Have Any Baby Naming Laws?

Obviously, from a practical point, you're not going to name your kid any sort of obscenity, or just an emoji symbol. We do have a few laws here in the Empire State, and honestly, they're pretty reasonable.

According to USBirthCertifcates.com, first and middle names have a maximum length of 30 characters each, and last names cannot exceed 40 characters. Numbers and symbols are forbidden. So, exceedingly long names, or other names like; 69, @, ****, and C-3PO are out.

Other Things You Can't Name your Kids

Read HERE. These are hilarious.

What's the Rest of the Country Naming Their Kids?