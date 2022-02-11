What are the most popular baby names today? The choices often change from one decade to the next and can depend on many influences. Characters from your favorite tv shows or movies, athletes, and even politicians' names can become an inspiration for parents when naming their newborn child. But what about names you can't give your kid? Some countries around the world have some pretty strict laws when it comes to giving your kid a first name. But here in the United States, it can depend on what state you're in.

Does New York have any Baby Naming Laws?

Obviously, from a practical point, you're not going to name your kid any sort of obscenity, or just an emoji symbol. We do have a few laws here in the Empire State, and honestly, they're pretty reasonable.

According to USBirthCertifcates.com, first and middle names have a maximum length of 30 characters each, last names cannot exceed 40 characters. Numbers and symbols are forbidden. So, exceedingly long names, or other names like; 69, @, ****, and C-3PO are out.

What About Baby Naming Laws in Other States?

In Illinois, there appear to be no restrictions. In Michigan, only English characters are allowed. And in Florida, parents must sign an agreement to establish the child’s first name, or else a court will select one. You may have seen this article floating around recently. U.S. federal courts won't allow names like Jesus Christ, Adolf Hitler, or Santa Claus. In France, you can't name your kid Prince William. In Denmark, Monkey or Anus is a no-go, you can't name your kid Robocop in Mexico. Some countries like Saudi Arabia won't allow any names that are too foreign.

Sweden apparently won't allow a kid to be named Metallica.