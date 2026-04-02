Hudson Valley’s Top Forty Under 40 Showcases Future Leaders
Each year, the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce shines a spotlight on the region’s rising leaders through its Top Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker Awards.
For the 21st year, this program is recognizing young professionals who are not only excelling in their careers, but also making a meaningful impact across the Hudson Valley.
Selected from more than 100 nominations, these honorees represent a wide range of industries, from education and healthcare to business, public service, and nonprofit leadership.
But the Top 40 Under 40 list isn’t about who’s the loudest, it’s about who’s doing the work to move the Hudson Valley forward in a wide variety of industries and services.
Think of this list like a preview of what’s coming next for the region.
2026 Top Forty Under 40 Honorees
Kirstyn Cerone, CPA: RBT CPAs, LLP
Catherine Chalpin: Pop-In Laundry
James Crecco: WMC Health Network
Steven Diaz: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Anthony Guzzo: KeyBank
Chelsea Hanlon: Edward Jones
Kayla Hannemann: Impact PR & Communications, Ltd.
Dr. Stephanie Hu-Corbett: Marlboro Central School District & Hudson Valley Voices in Harmony
Austin Hunt: West Point Association of Graduates
Julie E. Iacobucci: Rutberg Breslow Personal Injury Law
Inginia Jackson: Camino Al Exito Project for All
Tatiana M. Joyner: Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation
Johanna Kiernan: Arlington Central School District & Bruynswick Winery
Madison Kiggins: Angels Of Light
Alyssa LaSorsa: Village of Millbrook Police Department
Kenneth Lewis: Spackenkill High School
Krisken Vanessa Lewis: Community Family Development
Amanda McKnight: Resorts World Catskills
Tomasine Oliphant: Dutchess Community College
Sandy Elizabeth Posada Pincay: Wappingers Central School District
Brittany Proia: SUNY New Paltz
Linda Selcanin: Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation
Jamie Marie Stickle: Brookmeade Community
Dr. Noor Syed: Director of the Anderson Center for Autism
Nicole Tompkins: Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union
Dion Walker-Duncan: Coldwell Banker Realty
Kimberly Wing: Deputy Chief Executive Officer of People USA