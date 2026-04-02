Each year, the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce shines a spotlight on the region’s rising leaders through its Top Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker Awards.

For the 21st year, this program is recognizing young professionals who are not only excelling in their careers, but also making a meaningful impact across the Hudson Valley.

Selected from more than 100 nominations, these honorees represent a wide range of industries, from education and healthcare to business, public service, and nonprofit leadership.

But the Top 40 Under 40 list isn’t about who’s the loudest, it’s about who’s doing the work to move the Hudson Valley forward in a wide variety of industries and services.

Think of this list like a preview of what’s coming next for the region.

2026 Top Forty Under 40 Honorees