Moonburger Makes Surprise Announcement of Upcoming Fourth Location

The popular Hudson Valley burger joint just recently opened its new Poughkeepsie location, and now a new fourth location is set to open this summer.

It's a great time to be alive for Moonburger fans! You may know that I've been talking a lot about Moonburger as of late.

Ever since last year when I was introduced to Moonburger at their New Paltz by comedian Shannon Cooke, I have become a huge fan of the establishment ( a superfan if you will), in fact, it's the best burger I've ever had, and it's plant-based!

Moonburger launched their first location in Kingston back in 2021 and followed that up in 2023 with a spot in New Paltz before opening the new Poughkeepsie location just a few weeks ago back on April 20th at the Chestnut Mobil on rt 9 (2605 South Rd, Poughkeepsie).

Having been traveling to New Paltz regularly for the past several months for Moonburgers, we were super excited to finally get a location on this side of the river, and near where I live, in Poughkeepsie.

Look how cool the place looks! See Poughkeepsie Moonburger and Rossi's Deli Team Up for Exclusive Burger.

I had recently met Moonburger founder Jeremy Robinson-Leon and had heard about the opening of a new fourth location, and now the cat is out of the bag! Moonburger will be opening a new location this summer, and it is actually set to open outside of the Hudson Valley.

Moonburger Ross Thomas loading...

Moonburger Expanding Outside of Hudson Valley

Moonburger took to social media this week, making a surprise announcement. Just a few mere weeks after opening the super-cool new Poughkeepsie location, a new fourth location is coming soon to Brooklyn, NY!

That's right, Brooklynites will soon get to experience what Hudson Valley burger fans have been loving for the past few years.

We are so excited to announce that we’re bringing our little piece of the Hudson Valley to our friends down south with a new home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn!!!!!!#4 OPENING THIS SUMMERat the corner of Bedford and N. 10th St!!!

2024 IS THE SUMMER OF CHEESEBURGERS Thank you thank you to all of our A1 Day 1s in our home upstate who’ve been with us — supported, energized, and encouraged us — at every step on this magical journey. Our guests and our team. We love you. Liftoff.

Stay tuned for more soon!!!

Get ready Brooklyn! You are in for a treat when Moonburger arrives this summer. Be sure to follow Moonburger on Facebook for updates.

