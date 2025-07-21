Sullivan County Eyesore No More as Long-Time Dilapidated Sign Repaired

Nice surprise to see while heading out to Def Leppard concert Sunday at Bethel Woods.

It was my first trip back to the Sullivan County area this year for the the summer concert season at Bethel Woods, and I couldn't help but notice that a an eyesore that had been there for what seemed like years was no more.

About a year ago we reported will this Sullivan County eyesore ever be fixed? Talking about the sign for the nearby Mobil Station at 37 Raceway Rd in Monticello that was in desperate need of repair. You can't miss the sign as you pull into Monticello off exit 104. And we wondered how could it be left in disarray all this time?

The 24 hour Mobil station itself is nice and clean, but the sign on the corner promoting the business was not so much as the Mobil logo had been entirely taken out. We speculated how it was damaged so bad, perhaps by a big storm some time ago and wondered if it would ever be repaired, as the Mobil station is in a great spot, that attracts thousands of tourists to the area each year.



Before

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

After

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

It was nice to see that the Mobil station sign had been repaired when we were heading out to Bethel Woods Sunday afternoon to rock out to Def Leppard. We got off at Exit 104 and I said to myself, "I wonder if they ever repaired that eyesore of a sign at the Mobil station", and sure enough it was. We reached out to the Mobil station and spoke to a new employee who said he believed it was fixed a few months ago.

By the way, in case you were wondering, Def Leppard rocked!

Photo credit: Robyn Scarchilli

