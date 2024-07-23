Will This Sullivan County Eyesore Ever Be Fixed?

This eyesore in Monticello, NY has been bothering me for years.

First off, I gotta say, I love Sullivan County. Its a beautiful area, and I love traveling through the mountains. In fact, if my job wasn't located in Poughkeepsie, there's a chance I'd relocate to Sullivan County. Its just too far a drive for me for a work commute.

All summer long, for as far back as I can remember, I've made numerous trips out to the Sullivan County area over the years. Whether it was heading out to the casino, or doing a radio event a bar/restaurant, and of course all summer long checking out live concerts at Bethel Woods.

We've all seen the eyesore. Your driving up NY 17, you get off exit 104 and as you're getting onto 17B just before you get to Monticello Raceway, you see it across the way. That eyesore.

What is Up With This Sign?

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

The sign for the nearby Mobil Station that also includes a Subway is definitely in need of repair. I can not be the only one that thinks the same thing everytime you pull into Monticello off exit 104. Why has the sign been left in disarray?

The 24 hour Mobil station itself, located at 37 Raceway Rd in Monticello is nice and clean, but the sign on the corner promoting the business, not so much. It looks as if it possibly got damaged by a big storm some time ago, and it completely took out the Mobil logo. The question remains, why hasn't it been fixed?

The mobil station is in a great spot, that attracts thousands of tourists to the area each year. One would assume that the gas station and Subway are doing just fine financially, so why not fix the sign? Its not a good look.

