Best Amphitheater in the Country Hiring Ushers for Summer Season

Ushers needed for summer concert season at venue voted best amphitheater in the country by USA Today.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a cultural and performing arts center located in Bethel, New York. It sits on the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair, one of the most iconic music festivals in history.

Also See: Bethel Woods Gets Sound System Upgrade

Earlier this year, Bethel Woods was voted #1 Best Amphitheater in the Country by readers of USA Today. A well deserved honor by the way. Its a personal favorite, that I love visiting all summer long to take in the amazing shows and just being there on those hallowed grounds is an experience in itself. There's nothing like the atmosphere at Bethel Woods. I've seen so many shows there over the years that I've lost count, quite frankly.

Bethel Woods Hiring Ushers

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts took to social media they are hiring ushers for the Pavilion season.

WE'RE HIRING We are hiring ushers for the Pavilion season, and August is going to be busy! Help make amazing nights happen with shows like Blink-182, Dierks Bentley, and John Mulaney.

Love live events? Apply now! bethelwoodscenter.org/work-here

According to the website, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts describes the position as ushers playing a crucial role in providing assistance, guidance, and information to guests, helping them navigate the venue, find their seats, and address any concerns or inquiries they may have.

Salary: $16.75/hr

Job Purpose: Ushers play a crucial role in providing assistance, guidance, and information to guests, helping them navigate the venue, find their seats, and address any concerns or inquiries they may have. By delivering excellent customer service and maintaining orderliness throughout the venue, ushers contribute to creating a positive and enjoyable experience for all concert-goers. Offering guests friendly assistance and creating a positive atmosphere, ushers contribute to preserving the spirit of community and artistic appreciation that defines Bethel Woods, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the rich history of the Woodstock legacy.

Qualifications:

Excellent customer service skills and a friendly, approachable demeanor.

Ability to work well in a fastpaced environment and remain calm under pressure.

Strong communication skills to effectively assist guests and convey venue information.

Physical stamina to stand and walk for extended periods and assist with seating arrangements.

Basic knowledge of the venue layout and emergency procedures.

Willingness to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as required by event schedules.

Prior experience in customer service or event hospitality is a plus.

Quality Standards: Be a proud member of our team inside and out! Bethel Woods Staff:

Always come to work and are on time.

Have a neat and professional appearance.

Have a friendly and courteous demeanor.

Have strong communication skills.

Understand and successfully execute the job duties.

Are capable of handling typical issues and problems professionally.

Get our free mobile app

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show, there are some great local spots to stop for a bite to eat while soaking in the local vibe. Gallery Credit: Boris