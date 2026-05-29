The Bronx Zoo is facing some heat on social media after officials made a sad announcement this week. A longtime, beloved zoo resident was euthanized.

Happy, the famous 55-year-old Asian Elephant, was once the center of an animal rights lawsuit that asked the question: should human rights be extended to animals as well?

On Wednesday the zoo announced the animal's death via a social media post and immediately backlash ensued.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our Asian elephant, Happy, who lived at the Bronx Zoo for nearly 50 years and was loved by staff and visitors, has been euthanized," the post stated. "This decision was made after a period of hospice care during which veterinary and animal care staff managed Happy’s progressive, age-related health conditions. She was 55 years old."

The zoo went on to share that their other Asian Elephant Patty, is 57 years old and "doing well."

"Any future decisions regarding Patty’s care and management will continue to be made based on her individual welfare needs and in alignment with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and other professional standards. Happy’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of meeting her. She was an incredible ambassador for her species, inspiring millions of visitors to care about Asian elephants and their conservation"

The Nonhuman Rights Project, which spearheaded the 2018 lawsuit in attempt to transfer Happy to a sanctuary, shared their thoughts on social media as well following the news of Happy's passing.

Zoo officials said the median life expectancy for Asian elephants in U.S. zoos is about 45 years, but their life expectancy in the wild is more difficult to pinpoint.

The History of Happy

According to the AP, Happy was born in the wild in Asia, and brought to the U.S. as a 1-year-old.

She was reportedly named for a character from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” before arriving at the zoo in 1977.

In 2005, she showed researchers that elephants can recognize themselves in a mirror, which is a sign of self-awareness seen in only a few other species. This later became a focal point of the animal rights activists' legal arguments.

New York’s top court ultimately rejected the activists’ claim, by a 5-2 majority.

The Nonhuman Rights Project has continued pursuing cases about elephants in various other states.