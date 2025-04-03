A full-service ice cream parlor on wheels is hitting the Hudson Valley roads this summer.

Everyone loves the ice cream truck, but what if that truck were an enormous bus with a full ice cream parlor inside? That's the concept behind a new business celebrating its grand opening in the Hudson Valley with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.

Mobile Ice Cream Parlor Hits Hudson Valley Roads

Ice Cream Emergency started with one bus in Oxford, Connecticut, and has become a fast-growing franchise across the northeast. The company has an army of buses themed as ambulances equipped with full-service ice cream parlors inside. Customers board the bus and order custom-made sundaes at the counter, just like at a real ice cream stand.

Ice Cream Emergency has a huge menu of gourmet ice cream flavors and toppings to create the sundae of your dreams. The truck can be hired for private events, fundraisers and parties, bringing the ice cream shop right to your location.

Ice Cream Emergency Family Run in Orange County, New York

Tara and Matthew Kick of Orange County are the owners of the Hudson Valley's newest Ice Cream Emergency franchise. During a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, the couple said they were thrilled to bring the mobile ice cream business to Orange County. The couple said that the kickoff event was "the beginning of an exciting journey," and they looked forward to serving ice cream to customers all over the Hudson Valley.

How Ice Cream Emergency Works in the Hudson Valley, New York

Those interested in having Ice Cream Emergency roll up to their event can purchase a variety of packages ranging from one scoop with whipped cream and sprinkles up to a full ice cream fixins bar with bananas, brownies, hot fudge, cookies and tons of other toppings.

The company says they're all about supplying "ice cream to die for", but joke that you probably shouldn't take them literally because even though they look like one, they're not an actual emergency vehicle.

