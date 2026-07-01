New Details Emerge in Fatal Police Shooting of Wappingers Teen

We're beginning to get a clearer picture of what happened in the moments before police shot and killed a 17-year-old in the village of Wappingers Falls.

Questions continue to surround the fatal police shooting over the weekend. Now, New York Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation has officially opened its investigation, releasing the first detailed account of what officers say happened before shots were fired.

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The Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that it is investigating the death of Oscar Granados Colindres, who died during an encounter with members of the New York State Police, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department early Saturday morning. The investigation is required under New York law whenever a person dies during an encounter with law enforcement.

As previously reported, the shooting happened in the area of East Main Street and Market Street, where police from multiple agencies responded to what was initially described as a "critical incident." Authorities later identified the teen as Granados Colindres, a former Roy C. Ketcham High School student whose death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the community.

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Attorney General Releases New Timeline

According to the Attorney General's preliminary findings, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a suicidal person in Wappingers Falls during the early morning hours of June 27.

Investigators say officers found Granados Colindres standing on the ledge of the bridge overlooking the falls while holding a knife. The Attorney General's Office says officers spent about 50 minutes attempting to speak with him before he allegedly ran toward at least one officer while still holding the knife.

The Attorney General says multiple officers then fired their service weapons, striking the teen. Granados Colindres was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A knife was recovered at the scene. Officials emphasized that these are preliminary facts and could change as the investigation continues.

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Investigation Now Underway

The Office of Special Investigation will now conduct a full investigation into the shooting to determine exactly what happened.

Village of Wappingers Falls Police have previously said they are fully cooperating with investigators and have expressed condolences to the teen's family, the responding officers and everyone affected by the incident.

Flowers, candles and handwritten messages remain at a memorial on the bridge where the shooting occurred as the Hudson Valley community continues to mourn the loss of the 17-year-old.