Hudson Valley’s Most Unique Hike Reopens to Public

One of the Hudson Valley's most beautiful and unique hiking trails has now reopened to the public just in time for the holiday weekend.

For the past couple of months, this fascinating natural attraction has been off limits due to a dispute over it's only access point. It left many wondering if one of the region's best-kept secrets would ever reopen.

Now, after months of negotiations, there's finally some good news.

A. Boris A. Boris

Dover Stone Church Reopens to the Public

Dover Town Supervisor Rich Yeno announced that the Town of Dover, the Dutchess Land Conservancy and the Whalen family have reached an agreement that restores public access to Dover Stone Church from Route 22.

In a Facebook post, Yeno said the Town Board voted last week to authorize him to sign the final agreement. The paperwork was completed this week, officially reopening the entrance.

"The sign is down and the entry way is open to the public once again," Yeno wrote. He also thanked everyone involved in what he described as a "very long negotiation period."

The reopening comes just in time for the busy Fourth of July weekend.

A. Boris A. Boris

Why Was Access to Stone Church Closed?

The issue wasn't with Dover Stone Church itself. The preserve has long been owned by the Town of Dover and protected through a conservation easement held by the Dutchess Land Conservancy.

The problem was the entrance. For years, hikers reached the preserve by crossing a short section of private property along Route 22. That arrangement eventually led to a legal dispute between the landowner and the town over public access, maintenance and liability.

In 2024, a New York appellate court ruled that the public did not have a legal right to cross the property to reach the preserve. Earlier this year, the landowner closed the entrance while negotiations continued, leaving the popular hiking destination effectively inaccessible.

A. Boris A. Boris

Hikers Rejoice Over Reopening of Stone Church

If you've never visited Dover Stone Church, it's unlike just about any other hike in the Hudson Valley. The relatively short walk leads to a towering rock fissure where Stone Church Brook disappears into a cave-like opening, creating waterfalls and dramatic rock formations that have attracted visitors for generations.

Now that an agreement has finally been reached, hikers can once again visit one of Dutchess County's most remarkable natural landmarks without wondering whether they're allowed to be there. It's welcome news for anyone who thought the trail might remain closed indefinitely.