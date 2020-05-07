Missing Beacon Woman, Fiancée Presumed Dead After Car Discovered

The car belonging to a Beacon woman and her fiancée has been found by police, who are now investigating whether they have died.

North Carolina police have been desperately looking for Stephanie Mayorga and Paige Escalera after their families described their disappearance as "suspicious." Mayorga is originally from the City of Beacon in Dutchess County. The 27-year-old was recently engaged to Escalera and moved to North Carolina. The couple got an apartment together in Wilmington at the end of March, just a week or so before they went missing.

According to Portcity Daily, a car that matched the description of the one the couple was last seen in was found in a heavily-wooded area. The bodies of two people were discovered inside, but because they were so badly decomposed, an identification has not yet been made.

It was also determined that the car had been involved in an "extremely high-velocity crash" on the night of the women's disappearance. A 911 call was made about the crash on April 15, but police who appeared at the scene did not discover the car. It's believed the car hit a wall and landed in the heavily wooded area where first responders were unable to originally locate it. Police are continuing to investigate the scene and conducting autopsies to determine the identities of the bodies found inside the vehicle.

The disappearance of Escalera and Mayorga was deemed "suspicious" because communication with friends and family had suddenly stopped. Before their disappearance, Escalera posted a photo of her and Mayorga on Facebook with the caption, “Finally found my rider for life.” Police say Escalera's phone was found left on her bed.

Mayorga's family says her phone had been disconnected the day she disappeared. All of the former Beacon resident's friends have also reported that they have been blocked by her on social media.

Escalera and Mayorga's disappearance is still officially under investigation.

