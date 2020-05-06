Beacon Woman and Fiancée Are Missing After Move to North Carolina

A Beacon woman and her fiancée have been missing for the past two weeks.

North Carolina police have been desperately looking for Stephanie Mayorga and Paige Escalera after their families described their disappearance as "suspicious." According to the Daily News, Mayorga is originally from Beacon. The 27-year-old recently got engaged to Escalera and moved to North Carolina. The couple got an apartment together in Wilmington at the end of March, just a week or so before they went missing.

Before their disappearance, Escalera posted a photo of her and Mayorga on Facebook with the caption, “Finally found my rider for life.” Police say Escalera's phone was found left on her bed.

Mayorga's family says her phone had been disconnected the day she disappeared. All of the former Beacon resident's friends have also reported that they have been blocked by her on social media.

The women were driving a grey 2013 Dodge Dart with North Carolina plates. Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 anonymous tips can be left at tip708.com.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: