Mini Golf at Elting Memorial Library

When I was a little kid and summertime finally rolled around, one of my favorite things to do was play miniature golf. Anybody could do it. Kids, parents, grandparents. Mini golf is something the whole family can do. And if it ends with ice cream, even better. And if it's for a good cause, even better than better!

If you are also a fan of mini golf, pack up the family and head to New Paltz. Elting Memorial Library on 93 Main Street in New Paltz will host 'Mini Golf in the Stacks, 9 Holes Around the World' on Saturday, April 27 from 5 - 8 pm and Sunday, April 28, from 10 am - 1 pm. If you miss Saturday, come Sunday. Or go both days. All proceeds benefit the Elting Memorial Library Youth Advisory Group.

Mini Gold in the Stacks is only $5 for one round or $10 for the whole day. For more information, check out the event facebook page. To find out more about Elting Memorial Library and other library events, visit their website.

