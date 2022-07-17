Mini Donuts Get Big Space at Galleria Crystal Run in Middletown, NY

A mini business is getting a big upgrade.

Y & E creations are opening a storefront in the Galleria Crystal Run in Middletown. If you've never heard of Y&E Creations, they're a local mini donut, ice cream, shaved ice, and fresh fruit family-owned business in Orange County. With a location in the Galleria Crystal Run.

If you're looking for fresh mini donuts for your next special occasion you have to check out their extremely detailed creations on Instagram. Take a look at this Harry Potter-themed birthday party:

Not only do their donuts come highly recommended, but they also serve up other sweet treats. One review from their website said:

I work in the mall and I purchased the blue cookie monster ice cream and the vanilla ice cream and it wassssssssssss soooooo delicious. Those are my go to ice creams and the dougnuts are so good you want to crave more each time. thank you for the amazing sweet snacks and fresh fruits they are just amazing.

While they are located at the Galleria Crystal Run, it looks like their moving to another space in the mall. Y&E Creations shared the good news on Facebook about their Galleria Crystal Run location writing:

It's official! We will be moving to the previous Javajo’s location in mid August. Thank God and all of you for so much support. We are super excited as we will have quite a few surprises and add new and delicious things to our menu. It’s official we are moving to the old Javaajo’s space mid August. We want to thank God and all of you for all your support. We are super excited and have a lot of surprises coming! We are also adding delicious new items to our menu.

Keep an eye out this summer for Y&E Creations at the Galleria Crystal Run and pick us up a donut!

