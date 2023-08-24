Stranger Things Star Appearing at Bookstore Just Outside Hudson Valley

Emmy-nominated actress set for signing and photo op at famous New Jersey bookstore.

Stranger Things is an American science fiction horror drama television series created by the Duffer Brothers, set in the 1980s. The series centers around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, as they are plagued by a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down after a nearby human experimentation facility opens a gateway between it and the normal world. The first season was released on Netflix in 2016. In February 2022, Stranger Things was renewed for a fifth and final season.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown plays the main character of Seven in the Netflix series, for which she received nominations for two Prime Time Emmy Awards. Since 2021, Brown has been in a relationship with actor Jake Bongiovi, son of musician Jon Bon Jovi. In April 2023, Brown announced their engagement.

She is also set to release her novel, Nineteen Steps, a historical novel based on her own family history, on September 12, 2023. The novel is described as an "epic story of love, loss, and secrets." She will be appearing at a popular bookstore not far from the Hudson Valley area to promote the book.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown Set to Appear at Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ

Millie Bobby Brown will be appearing at Bookends in New Jersey for a book signing promoting her new book Nineteen Steps and a photo op on Friday, Sept. 15 at 11 am. Bookends is a nationally known independent bookstore that hosts over a hundred author, sports, and celebrity events each year.

We recently reported that Matthew McConaughey will be appearing at the same bookstore for a signing coming up that sold out almost immediately. As with that event, it's much of the same for the Millie Bobby Brown appearance, as the limited number of tickets that went on sale last week when the event was announced have sold out.

The store has been known to add more tickets (much like the Matthew McConaughey signing), depending on the celebrity and their preferences, so there's the possibility that more tickets may be released. Keep an eye on the Bookends website for updates.