We've got some popular Hudson Valley staycation spots for when you're on a tight budget.

When you wanna do some traveling, but your wallet tells you otherwise, a staycation is always a popular alternative. A staycation or holistay, is a period in which an individual or family stays home and participates in leisure activities within a day's distance from home, not requiring overnight accommodations. Perhaps a backyard pool, a visit to local parks and museums, or attending local festivals and amusement parks.

Staycations were common in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite staycation activity and destination was, and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Hudson Valley Favorite Summer Staycation Spots and Activities

5. Tubing

The Hudson Valley loves tubing. A popular spot for 40 years in the Hudson Valley was Town Tinker Tube Rental in Phoenicia, NY which closed during the pandemic. Everyone loved tubing the Esopus. Owner Harry Jameson decided to retire and put the business up for sale, which has remained closed. Sadly, Hudson Valley residents are on their own now when it comes to making tubing part of their summer staycation plans. Tubing makes our list at number 5.

4. Backyard Pool

If you have a pool, you've got it made. Many Hudson Valley residents have said that hangin at their backyard pool is the ultimate summer staycation activity. The backyard pool makes our list at number 4.

3. Camping

Camping is a popular summer staycation activity, and there are plenty of options around the Hudson Valley. One place that always gets mentioned is Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Gardiner, NY. Set on 100 lush acres, the park overlooks the Wallkill River and boasts a majestic view of the Shawangunk Ridge. Camping makes our list at number 3.

2. Hiking

Hiking got a lot of votes for favorite summer staycation activity with some popular spots being Bear Mountain, Breakneck Ridge, Mohonk Preserve and Peterskill. Hiking makes our list at number 2.

1. The Lake

Everyone loves a trip to the lake, and rightfully so! Lake Taghkanic is one of the most popular destinations for a summer staycation, and one of my personal faves as it's just less than an hour up the Taconic State Parkway from Poughkeepsie. I love summer days spent at this lake in Columbia County, NY. They have two beaches, there are picnic areas with bbq grills, cabins, and a pavilion. You really can't beat it. Another popular favorite among Hudson Valley residents is Lake Minnewaska. The Lake takes the number 1 spot on our list.

Honorable mention for this article goes to Lake George. Not located in the Hudson Valley, but a popular destination for families for many generations that's not too far away. I have been going to Lake George in New York's Adirondack Region since I was a young kid. Many family trips were made there, filled with memories. A trip to Lake George is always a fun roadtrip that takes just over 2 hrs to get to for most Hudson Valley peeps.

Hanging with the ladies in Lake George back in the day. The chicks always dug the Van Halen cap, shorts and striped socks pulled all the way up to my knees. LOL