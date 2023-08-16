Matthew McConaughey Appearing at Bookstore Just Outside Hudson Valley

Academy Award-winning actor set for signing and photo op at popular New Jersey bookstore.

Actor Matthew McConaughey rose to fame with his breakout, supporting role in the 1993 comedy Dazed and Confused. and went on to star in various films, ranging from romantic comedies to dramas. Known for his good looks and southern charm, McConaughey established himself as a sex symbol.

Actor Also an Author

McConaughey is also a New York Times best-selling author, publishing his memoir Greenlights in 2020 in which he isolated himself in a desert without electricity for 52 days to write. Greenlights originated from diaries and journals McConaughey began writing when he was fourteen years old.

He describes the book as a collection of "stories, prayers, poems, people and places and a whole bunch of bumper stickers." The book includes stories and insights from McConaughey's life in chronological order.

Bookends Book Store

Bookends is a nationally known independent bookstore that hosts over a hundred author, sports, and celebrity events each year. I've had friends that have gone to this supercool bookstore meeting rock stars over the years. My friends Guy Alexander and Dave Diaz met Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi back in 2011 and my friend Jeff Sherban met Paul Stanley of Kiss at a signing in 2019.

Friend Jeff Sherban with Paul Stanley of Kiss at Bookends, Ridgewood, NJ in 2019. Photo credit: Jeff Sherban Friend Jeff Sherban with Paul Stanley of Kiss at Bookends, Ridgewood, NJ in 2019. Photo credit: Jeff Sherban loading...

Matthew McConaughey Signing New Children's Book At Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ

Matthew McConaughey will be appearing in person at Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ signing his new children's book Just Because on September 10th. The Matthew McConaughey event reportedly sold out 2 hrs after it went on sale. An additional limited number of tickets were added for the event but those sold out right away as well.

