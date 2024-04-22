Music Icon and Hall of Famer Appearing at Popular Bookstore

Joan Baez will be signing copies of her autobiographical poetry collection.

Joan Baez is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and activist. Her contemporary folk music often includes songs of protest and social justice. Baez has performed publicly for over 60 years, releasing more than 30 albums.

Baez is generally regarded as a folk singer, but her music has diversified since the counterculture era of the 1960s and encompasses genres such as folk rock, pop, country, and gospel music. She began her recording career in 1960 and achieved immediate success. Her first three albums, Joan Baez, Joan Baez, Vol. 2 and Joan Baez in Concert, all achieved gold status.

Although a songwriter herself, Baez generally interprets other composers' work, having recorded songs by the Allman Brothers, the Beatles, Jackson Browne, Leonard Cohen, Woody Guthrie, the Rolling Stones, Pete Seger, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley and many others. She was one of the first major artists to record the songs of Bob Dylan in the early 1960s.

She is the subject of the 2023 documentary Joan Baez: I am a Noise, in which she reflected on among other things her personal struggles, her political activism, and her personal and professional relationship with Bob Dylan. Baez was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

About Bookends Bookstore

Bookends is a nationally known independent bookstore located in Ridgewood, NJ (just outside the Hudson Valley area) that hosts over a hundred author, sports, and celebrity events each year. I've had friends that have gone to this supercool bookstore meeting rock stars over the years, like Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi along with Paul Stanley of Kiss. Check out the best places to get used books in the Hudson Valley.

Joan Baez Set to Appear at Bookends

Folk Music Icon Joan Baez will be appearing at Bookends Bookstore signing When You See My Mother, Aske Her to Dance on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 pm. The book is a recently published intimate, autobiographical poetry collection from Baez.

Tickets for this event are said to be selling fast, so you'll want to reserve your spot here.

