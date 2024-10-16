Best Places to Get Pasta in the Hudson Valley

5 places to get great pasta in the Hudson Valley.

National Pasta Day according to National Day Calendar celebrates all things pasta annually on Oct. 17. October also happens to be National Pasta Month. This got us thinking about what the best spots are in the Hudson Valley to get a good pasta dinner.

Off the top of my head, some places that I have had great pasta dishes at include Encore Restaurant in Marlboro, Emiliano's in Poughkeepsie, Alloy's in Poughkeepsie, Villa Nigrelli in Hopewell Junction, and Longobardi's in Wappingers Falls. According to a 2019 I Love NY article, Ca'Mea in Hudson ranked among the best places to get pasta in all of New York state. Well, we asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite go-to spot is for a good pasta dinner, and here's how it panned out. The list may surprise you.

5 Great Places To Get Pasta in the Hudson Valley

5. Encore Restaurant

Encore Restaurant is located in Marlboro, NY and is a family owned Italian restaurant that has been serving the area for nearly 5 years. Try the Baked Rigatoni. Its their most popular pasta dish with housemade meatballs, mozzarella, Romano and Parmigiano Reggiano cheeses.

1441 Rte 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542

4. Milanese

Milanese located in Poughkeepsie, NY has been around for over 50 years, as it was established in 1971. The Penne alla Vodka is said to be great! Penne pasta tossed with homemade tomato sauce, cream and a splash of vodka. Served with a house salad.

115 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

3. Portofino Pizza & Pasta

Portofino Pizza & Pasta located in Wappingers Falls, NY offers pizza, pasta dishes, sandwiches, salads, wraps, calzones and more. Try the Tortellini Carbonara with cheese tortellini in a creamy bacon, onions, and romano sauce.

235 Myers Corners Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

2. Stephano's Ristorante

Stephano's Ristorante located in Fishkill has been serving the area delicious Italian food for over 20 years. Its a very popular favorite among Hudson Valley residents with so many great pasta options and their zuppa di pesce is a local favorite.

1053 Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524

1. Mom's House

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for a good pasta dinner, the most popular answer was mom's house. We'd have to agree with this answer. Mom always made a great, classic spaghetti and meatball dish.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out enjoy National Pasta Day today, wherever you end up.