Poughkeepsie Neighbors Rally to Feed Families this Thanksgiving

Join Micah’s Meal in spreading a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

Those in the Poughkeepsie area who are looking for ways to give back with Thanksgiving approaching can through GoFundMe. Community members are turning to neighbors and strangers for help so all families can put food on the table amid rising grocery costs.

, wholesale turkey prices are up 40%. With food security already a concern for families, community organizers across the country are launching GoFundMe to ensure their neighbors in need can celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

What began as a way to serve our neighbors a hot Thanksgiving meal filled with love and connection quickly grew into a community tradition of compassion and care.

My name is Krisken, and seven years ago my family and I started Micah’s Meal with one simple goal; to teach my children the importance of giving back and to be actively involved in serving our community. ❤️

When COVID-19 hit, Micah's Meal had to pause their in-person meals and transition to Thanksgiving food bags and boxes. While this allowed them to continue reaching families, it also reminded them that many — especially those without access to cook — still need their help the most.

Over the years, Micah’s Meal has been blessed to serve families across the City of Poughkeepsie, including residents of Rose Street Housing, the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory, and families at Community Family Development Center, among others.

This year, with the economy shifting, government shutdowns, and cuts to benefits and funding, more families are finding it difficult to keep well-balanced meals on the table — especially during the holidays.

Micah's Meal Needs Your Help

Your donations of turkeys, non-perishable food items, or financial gifts will help the nonprofit to continue bringing warmth, nourishment, and hope to families in need.

Drop-off site locations will be announced soon.

All funds raised for Micah’s Meal go directly toward serving families in our local community. Your generous support helps us purchase:

Turkeys – to provide families with the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving meal.

Fresh produce and sides – including vegetables, stuffing, and other meal essentials.

Non-perishable food items – for meal boxes distributed to families in need.

Supplies and packaging – boxes, bags, and delivery materials for safe food distribution.

Delivery and coordination costs – ensuring meals reach families who cannot pick up in person. Every dollar helps bring warmth, nourishment, and hope to local households this Thanksgiving. So far $75 has been raised of the $600 goal for the initiative.